Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-550

Service Truck SuperCab Dually Diesel 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-550

Service Truck SuperCab Dually Diesel 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4804329
  2. 4804329
  3. 4804329
  4. 4804329
  5. 4804329
  6. 4804329
  7. 4804329
  8. 4804329
  9. 4804329
  10. 4804329
  11. 4804329
  12. 4804329
  13. 4804329
  14. 4804329
  15. 4804329
  16. 4804329
  17. 4804329
  18. 4804329
  19. 4804329
  20. 4804329
  21. 4804329
  22. 4804329
  23. 4804329
  24. 4804329
  25. 4804329
  26. 4804329
  27. 4804329
  28. 4804329
  29. 4804329
  30. 4804329
  31. 4804329
  32. 4804329
  33. 4804329
  34. 4804329
  35. 4804329
  36. 4804329
  37. 4804329
  38. 4804329
  39. 4804329
  40. 4804329
  41. 4804329
  42. 4804329
  43. 4804329
  44. 4804329
  45. 4804329
  46. 4804329
  47. 4804329
  48. 4804329
  49. 4804329
  50. 4804329
Contact Seller

$26,710

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4804329
  • Stock #: BC0032502
  • VIN: 1FD0X5HT6CEB31816
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 Ford F-550 Service Truck SuperCab Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $26,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 Hyundai Tucson ...
 210,039 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 17,031 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 23,157 KM
$24,770 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message