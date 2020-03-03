2012 Ford F-550

Safety Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

4WD/AWD

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.