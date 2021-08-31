Menu
2012 Ford F-650

245,186 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-650

2012 Ford F-650

Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon)

2012 Ford F-650

Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel Ex Police (former paddy wagon)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

245,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7777968
  • Stock #: BC0034213
  • VIN: 3FRNF6FE7CV246746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034213
  • Mileage 245,186 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-650 Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel (former paddy wagon), 5.9L, Cummins, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, GVW: 6,587 kg 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, estimated measurements are 23 feet overall length, 14 feet from back of the cab to rear bumper, 8 feet height from ground to top of highest point, 57 inches hight from inside floor to inside ceiling, 159 inch wheelbase, 26 inches is the width of each of the 6 compartment doors, All measurements are considered to be accurate, but are not guaranteed, white exterior, gray interior. $19,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

