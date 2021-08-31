+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-650 Service Truck Cab 2WD Dually Diesel (former paddy wagon), 5.9L, Cummins, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, GVW: 6,587 kg 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, estimated measurements are 23 feet overall length, 14 feet from back of the cab to rear bumper, 8 feet height from ground to top of highest point, 57 inches hight from inside floor to inside ceiling, 159 inch wheelbase, 26 inches is the width of each of the 6 compartment doors, All measurements are considered to be accurate, but are not guaranteed, white exterior, gray interior. $19,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3