2012 Ford Transit Connect

134,194 KM

Details Description Features

$10,870

+ tax & licensing
$10,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Cargo Van

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,870

+ taxes & licensing

134,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828864
  • Stock #: BC0033004
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN3CT098463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 134,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Cargo Van, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $10,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

