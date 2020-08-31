2012 Ford Transit Connect

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper full size spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Locking Differential SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

