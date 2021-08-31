2012 GMC Savana

$19,870 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 1 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7694416

7694416 Stock #: BC0034237

BC0034237 VIN: 1GD675BG3C1184325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 27,148 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.