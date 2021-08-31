Menu
2012 GMC Savana

27,148 KM

Details Description Features

$19,870

+ tax & licensing
$19,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 GMC Savana

2012 GMC Savana

G4500 159 inch wheelbase 13 Passenger Bus

2012 GMC Savana

G4500 159 inch wheelbase 13 Passenger Bus

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,870

+ taxes & licensing

27,148KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7694416
  Stock #: BC0034237
  VIN: 1GD675BG3C1184325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 27,148 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Savana G4500 159 inch wheelbase 13 Passenger Bus, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Engine hours: 2,104 Decal Valid till March 2022 $19,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $20,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

