Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

33,446 KM

Details Description Features

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck Crew Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8718440
  2. 8718440
  3. 8718440
  4. 8718440
  5. 8718440
  6. 8718440
  7. 8718440
  8. 8718440
  9. 8718440
  10. 8718440
  11. 8718440
  12. 8718440
  13. 8718440
  14. 8718440
  15. 8718440
  16. 8718440
  17. 8718440
  18. 8718440
  19. 8718440
  20. 8718440
  21. 8718440
  22. 8718440
  23. 8718440
  24. 8718440
  25. 8718440
  26. 8718440
  27. 8718440
  28. 8718440
  29. 8718440
  30. 8718440
  31. 8718440
  32. 8718440
  33. 8718440
  34. 8718440
  35. 8718440
  36. 8718440
  37. 8718440
  38. 8718440
  39. 8718440
  40. 8718440
  41. 8718440
  42. 8718440
  43. 8718440
  44. 8718440
  45. 8718440
  46. 8718440
  47. 8718440
  48. 8718440
  49. 8718440
  50. 8718440
Contact Seller

$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

33,446KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8718440
  • Stock #: BC0035003
  • VIN: 3GTP1TEA6CG153903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0035003
  • Mileage 33,446 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck Crew Cab 2WD, 4.8L, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth. $19,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $20,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 NEW HOLLAND TN7...
 0 KM
$29,530 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge 2500 158-...
 0 KM
$29,560 + tax & lic
2008 PETERBILT 335 C...
 0 KM
$49,520 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory