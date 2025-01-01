Menu
-93,110km -BC local -1.8L 4 cylinder natural aspirated engine making 143HP -5 speed A/T -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Traditional handbrake -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote trunk release -Halogen headlights **Documentation fee $499**

2012 Honda Civic

93,110 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX at

12406410

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,110KM
VIN 2HGFB2F46CH049070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA49070
  • Mileage 93,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2012 Honda Civic