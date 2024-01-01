Menu
-129,309km -One owner -BC local -2.4L 4 cylinder engine making 185HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Sunroof -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2012 Honda CR-V

129,309 KM

Details Description

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD AT

12008815

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD AT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,309KM
VIN JHLRM4H76CC014608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,309 KM

Vehicle Description

