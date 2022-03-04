2012 Honda Odyssey

$20,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619596

8619596 Stock #: B2-77901

B2-77901 VIN: 5FNRL5H49CB508671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 132,533 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.