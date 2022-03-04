Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

132,533 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8619596
  2. 8619596
  3. 8619596
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8619596
  • Stock #: B2-77901
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H49CB508671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 42,983 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 15,827 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,068 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory