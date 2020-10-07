+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot Touring available here at OpenRoad Audi! This minivan alternative is a great choice if you’re looking for a midsize or large crossover SUV. With practical 3rd row seats that can comfortably fit adults, a well-cushioned ride, All-wheel drive, and more than enough luxury options, this Pilot Touring is the perfect road trip vehicle, family hauler, or off-road machine. Being a Touring edition, you get additional features like DVD entertainment system and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you get a 3.5L V6 which produces 250 horsepower and 253 ft/lbs of torque, this is no slow SUV! And with Honda’s Variable Cylinder Management, the engine will automatically shut down half of the cylinders when not needed, to save on gas. Features on this car include: Bluetooth, navigation, back up camera, Power lift-gate, power & heated & memory seats, sunroof, heated mirrors, steering wheel controls, and much more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this Pilot! Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4