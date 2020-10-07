Menu
2012 Honda Pilot

108,000 KM

Details Description

$23,385

+ tax & licensing
$23,385

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD 5AT

2012 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD 5AT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,385

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6143316
  Stock #: P4280A
  VIN: 5FNYF4H95CB502603

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Pilot Touring available here at OpenRoad Audi! This minivan alternative is a great choice if you're looking for a midsize or large crossover SUV. With practical 3rd row seats that can comfortably fit adults, a well-cushioned ride, All-wheel drive, and more than enough luxury options, this Pilot Touring is the perfect road trip vehicle, family hauler, or off-road machine. Being a Touring edition, you get additional features like DVD entertainment system and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you get a 3.5L V6 which produces 250 horsepower and 253 ft/lbs of torque, this is no slow SUV! And with Honda's Variable Cylinder Management, the engine will automatically shut down half of the cylinders when not needed, to save on gas. Features on this car include: Bluetooth, navigation, back up camera, Power lift-gate, power & heated & memory seats, sunroof, heated mirrors, steering wheel controls, and much more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this Pilot! Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

