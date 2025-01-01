Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

151,018 KM

Details

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS at

12862574

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,018KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE0CH084517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,018 KM

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

2012 Hyundai Elantra