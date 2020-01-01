Menu
2012 International 4300

Cube Van 20 foot Box Diesel With Power Tail Gate

2012 International 4300

Cube Van 20 foot Box Diesel With Power Tail Gate

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,720

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,062KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435308
  • Stock #: BC0032225
  • VIN: 1HTMNAAM5CH682263
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 International 4300 Cube Van 20 foot Box Diesel With Power Tail Gate, 7.6L, 8 cylinder, hydraulic brakes, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hrs 7158, ENGINE PTO 1094 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $23,720.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $24,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

