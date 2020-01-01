2012 International 4300 Cube Van 20 foot Box Diesel With Power Tail Gate, 7.6L, 8 cylinder, hydraulic brakes, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hrs 7158, ENGINE PTO 1094 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $23,720.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $24,020.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.