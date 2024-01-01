Menu
2012 International 7400 Crane/Digger Tandem Axle Air Brake, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6X4, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, White Exterior, Air Horn, Altec Crane, Zone Defence Screen, Air Suspension, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Outriggers, Crane Picker, Engine Brake, Differential Lock, PTO, Regen, Air Seats, Air Lines and Hoses. Engine Hours: 9666 hrs. Crane decal valid to June 2025, Certification and Decal valid until October 2024 $69,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

89,093 KM

Details Description Features

Crane/Digger Tandem Axle Air Brake

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
89,093KM
VIN 1HTWGAAR3CJ599454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036998
  • Mileage 89,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

