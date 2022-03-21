Menu
2012 International 7400

34,974 KM

$49,570

+ tax & licensing
$49,570

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 International 7400

2012 International 7400

Workstar Cab And Chassis Dually Diesel Air Brakes

2012 International 7400

Workstar Cab And Chassis Dually Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,570

+ taxes & licensing

34,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8718434
  • Stock #: BC0035017
  • VIN: 1HTWGAAR1CJ091905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035017
  • Mileage 34,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 International 7400 Workstar Cab And Chassis, Air Brakes 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 8 speed Eaton Fuller manual transmission, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid until December-2022. $49,570.00 plus $350 processing fee, $49,920.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

