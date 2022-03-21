$49,570+ tax & licensing
2012 International 7400
Workstar Cab And Chassis Dually Diesel Air Brakes
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8718434
- Stock #: BC0035017
- VIN: 1HTWGAAR1CJ091905
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035017
- Mileage 34,974 KM
2012 International 7400 Workstar Cab And Chassis, Air Brakes 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 8 speed Eaton Fuller manual transmission, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid until December-2022. $49,570.00 plus $350 processing fee, $49,920.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
