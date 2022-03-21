Menu
2012 International 7500

139,824 KM

Details

$89,810

+ tax & licensing
$89,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 International 7500

2012 International 7500

Workstar 20 Foot Flat Deck And Crane With Air Brakes Diesel

2012 International 7500

Workstar 20 Foot Flat Deck And Crane With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,810

+ taxes & licensing

139,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8794196
  • Stock #: BC0035062
  • VIN: 1HTWNAZT2CJ627346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035062
  • Mileage 139,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 International 7500 WorkStar Flat Deck And Crane Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder diesel engine, Engine Hours 5363, PTO Hours 701, 2 door, automatic, power windows, air conditioned, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Approximate deck dimensions: 20 feet long by 8 feet wide. Wheelbase 20 feet, Certificate and Decal Valid until Dec 2022 $89,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $90,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Telescopic steering column
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

