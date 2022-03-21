$89,810+ tax & licensing
2012 International 7500
Workstar 20 Foot Flat Deck And Crane With Air Brakes Diesel
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8794196
- Stock #: BC0035062
- VIN: 1HTWNAZT2CJ627346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 139,824 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 International 7500 WorkStar Flat Deck And Crane Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder diesel engine, Engine Hours 5363, PTO Hours 701, 2 door, automatic, power windows, air conditioned, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Approximate deck dimensions: 20 feet long by 8 feet wide. Wheelbase 20 feet, Certificate and Decal Valid until Dec 2022 $89,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $90,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
