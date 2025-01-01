Menu
2012 International TerraStar 10-Foot Diesel Dump Truck, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. PTO, hydraulic brakes. Inside dump measurements: 98 L x 710 W x 17 H. Overall vehicle measurements: 263 L x 8 W x 94 H. Certification and decal valid until August 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $48,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2012 International TerraStar

107,801 KM

$48,530

+ taxes & licensing
2012 International TerraStar

10-Foot Diesel Dump Truck

12962177

2012 International TerraStar

10-Foot Diesel Dump Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,530

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,801KM
VIN 1HTJSSKK6CH614259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038340
  • Mileage 107,801 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 International TerraStar 10-Foot Diesel Dump Truck, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. PTO, hydraulic brakes. Inside dump measurements: 9'8" L x 7'10" W x 1'7" H. Overall vehicle measurements: 263" L x 8' W x 94" H. Certification and decal valid until August 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $48,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$48,530

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 International TerraStar