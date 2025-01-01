Menu
2012 JLG E400AJFN Boom Lift, Electric, orange exterior. Platform Height: 40 Foot $19,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

$19,510

+ taxes & licensing
Boom Lift Electric

13100060

Boom Lift Electric

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 0300155981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0038417
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2012 JLG E400AJFN Boom Lift, Electric, orange exterior. Platform Height: 40 Foot $19,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

