2012 John Deere 1545 Mower 4 Wheel Drive

$15,730 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7647568

7647568 Stock #: BC0034222

BC0034222 VIN: 1TC1545XPCT100086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Commercial

Stock # BC0034222

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.