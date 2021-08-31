Menu
2012 John Deere 1545 Mower 4 Wheel Drive

0 KM

Details Description Features

$15,730

+ tax & licensing
$15,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Series 11 Diesel

Series 11 Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7647568
  • Stock #: BC0034222
  • VIN: 1TC1545XPCT100086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0034222
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 John Deere 1545 Mower 4 Wheel Drive Series 11 Diesel, green exterior. $15,730.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $16,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

