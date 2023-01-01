Menu
2012 John Deere 885D

0 KM

Details

$10,610

+ tax & licensing
$10,610

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 John Deere 885D

2012 John Deere 885D

UTV with Dump Box Diesel 4WD

2012 John Deere 885D

UTV with Dump Box Diesel 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,610

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10498809
  Stock #: BC0036369
  VIN: M0HX0PA122704

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style ATV
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0036369
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 John Deere 885 D UTV with Dump Box Diesel 4WD,
Engine Hours: 1,808, Drive: 4x4, Body Style: 2 Seater UTV
Transmission: Forward (high/low) and Reverse
Tire Size: ITP 26 x 9.00-12 , Overall dimensions: 125 inches long x 65 inches wide x 79 inches high,2 door, automatic, 4WD, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $10,610.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,985.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

