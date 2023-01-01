$10,610+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2012 John Deere 885D
UTV with Dump Box Diesel 4WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$10,610
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10498809
- Stock #: BC0036369
- VIN: M0HX0PA122704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036369
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 John Deere 885 D UTV with Dump Box Diesel 4WD,
Engine Hours: 1,808, Drive: 4x4, Body Style: 2 Seater UTV
Transmission: Forward (high/low) and Reverse
Tire Size: ITP 26 x 9.00-12 , Overall dimensions: 125 inches long x 65 inches wide x 79 inches high,2 door, automatic, 4WD, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $10,610.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,985.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
