2012 Kia Sportage

119,557 KM

Details Description

$11,611

+ tax & licensing
$11,611

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

2.4L LX FWD 6sp

2012 Kia Sportage

2.4L LX FWD 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$11,611

+ taxes & licensing

119,557KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9762166
  Stock #: 18UTNA26490
  VIN: KNDPB3A28C7326490

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour black cherry
  Interior Colour Steel Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 18UTNA26490
  Mileage 119,557 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

