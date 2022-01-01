Menu
2012 Lexus RX 350

150,000 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Lexus RX 350

2012 Lexus RX 350

6A

2012 Lexus RX 350

6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8119402
  Stock #: Q38483A
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA9CC123963

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

