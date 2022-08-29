Menu
2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal

0 KM

Details Description Features

$23,910

+ tax & licensing
$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal

2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal

Plow With Spreader Tractor

2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal

Plow With Spreader Tractor

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9235114
  Stock #: BC0035393
  VIN: MV1165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0035393
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal Plow With Spreader Tractor, 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, CD player, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $23,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $24,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

