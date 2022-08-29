$23,910+ tax & licensing
2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal
Plow With Spreader Tractor
- Listing ID: 9235114
- Stock #: BC0035393
- VIN: MV1165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Maclean Enigineering Municipal Plow With Spreader Tractor, 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, CD player, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $23,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $24,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
