Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Burnaby, BC

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

138,000 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
12631839

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1749703282
  2. 1749703290
  3. 1749703302
Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
VIN JM1BL1L79C1647607

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2002 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Burnaby, BC
2002 Honda CR-V EX 194,600 KM $6,890 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura MDX NAVI for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Acura MDX NAVI 45,000 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Lexus IS 250 145,000 MI $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2012 Mazda MAZDA3