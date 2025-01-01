$9,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
VIN JM1BL1L79C1647607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2002 Honda CR-V EX 194,600 KM $6,890 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX NAVI 45,000 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus IS 250 145,000 MI $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2012 Mazda MAZDA3