Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2012 Mercedes-Benz C350

132,900 KM

Details Description

$14,820

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C350

4MATIC Sedan

2012 Mercedes-Benz C350

4MATIC Sedan

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,900KM
VIN WDDGF8JB1CA732721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA32721
  • Mileage 132,900 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Mercedes-Benz C350