2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

67,650 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

4MATIC

Location

67,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10390578
  • Stock #: 8UTNA78514
  • VIN: 4JGBF7BE2CA778514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

