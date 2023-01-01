Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4Matic SUV 4WD, 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $14,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

4Matic SUV 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

4Matic SUV 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10756028
  2. 10756028
  3. 10756028
  4. 10756028
  5. 10756028
  6. 10756028
  7. 10756028
  8. 10756028
  9. 10756028
  10. 10756028
  11. 10756028
  12. 10756028
  13. 10756028
  14. 10756028
  15. 10756028
  16. 10756028
  17. 10756028
  18. 10756028
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 4JGBF7BEXCA764621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4Matic SUV 4WD, 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $14,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Rear Wiper

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2013 KUBOTA KX018-4 Compact Excavator for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 KUBOTA KX018-4 Compact Excavator 0 KM $35,720 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dump Truck 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dump Truck 2WD 109,190 KM $39,750 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-250 SD Crew Cab 4WD Short Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford F-250 SD Crew Cab 4WD Short Box 191,390 KM $22,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450