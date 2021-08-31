Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

184,740 KM

Details Description Features

$35,450

+ tax & licensing
$35,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

13 seater 3500 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel Dura A Bus (Wheelchair Access)

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

13 seater 3500 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel Dura A Bus (Wheelchair Access)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$35,450

+ taxes & licensing

184,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7669873
  • Stock #: BC0034200
  • VIN: WDABF4CC7C5636719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034200
  • Mileage 184,740 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 13 seater 3500 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel Dura-A-Bus (Wheelchair Access), Rear wheel Drive, Equipped with power flip out ramp for wheelchairs -Tested , 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $35,450.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $35,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

