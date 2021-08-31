+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 13 seater 3500 170-inch Wheelbase Diesel Dura-A-Bus (Wheelchair Access), Rear wheel Drive, Equipped with power flip out ramp for wheelchairs -Tested , 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $35,450.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $35,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
