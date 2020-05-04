Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Fuso

FE180 Flat Deck 16 foot Diesel

2012 Mitsubishi Fuso

FE180 Flat Deck 16 foot Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,840

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4949871
  • Stock #: BC0032535
  • VIN: JL6CRG1A1CK003248
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 Mitsubishi Fuso FE180 Flat Deck 16 foot Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $28,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $29,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

