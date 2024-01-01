Menu
Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale in Burnaby, BC

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

131,000 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer