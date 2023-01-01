$32,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2012 Nissan NV 2500
Cargo 2500 HD S High Roof Reefer Cargo Van
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10530261
- Stock #: BC0036390
- VIN: 1N6BF0LY6CN101329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,686 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD S High Roof Refrigeration Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $32,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.