2012 Nissan NV 2500

86,686 KM

$32,750

+ tax & licensing
$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S High Roof Reefer Cargo Van

2012 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S High Roof Reefer Cargo Van

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

86,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530261
  • Stock #: BC0036390
  • VIN: 1N6BF0LY6CN101329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,686 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD S High Roof Refrigeration Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $32,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

