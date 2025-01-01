Menu
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S hatchback powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Features include air conditioning, AM/FM CD radio with AUX input, 12V power outlet, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Comes finished in white with a grey cloth interior. Compact and efficient with practical hatchback utility. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $8,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2012 Nissan Versa

91,996 KM

$8,940

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S Hatchback

13160770

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S Hatchback

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,940

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,996KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP9CK810015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,940

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Nissan Versa