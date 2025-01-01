Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Porsche Cayenne

37,600 KM

Details Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12487594

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,600KM
VIN WP1AB2A20CLA46908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Standard Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA46908
  • Mileage 37,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
20inch RS Spyder Design wheel
Comfort Plus Package
8-speed Tiptronic S including Automatic Start-Stop System
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus)
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PV2, PV3
Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof w/ PV1, PV2, PV3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 35,100 KM $107,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe 45,050 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 21,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Porsche Cayenne