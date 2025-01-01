$27,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Porsche Cayenne
S w/ Tip
2012 Porsche Cayenne
S w/ Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,600KM
VIN WP1AB2A20CLA46908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Standard Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA46908
- Mileage 37,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bose Surround Sound System
20inch RS Spyder Design wheel
Comfort Plus Package
8-speed Tiptronic S including Automatic Start-Stop System
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus)
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PV2, PV3
Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof w/ PV1, PV2, PV3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2012 Porsche Cayenne