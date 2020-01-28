Menu
2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,285KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617633
  • Stock #: BC0032374
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT5CS307671
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2012 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. (RBT) $12,800.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $13,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

