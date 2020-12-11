Menu
2012 RAM 1500

5,046 KM

Details Description Features

$12,510










2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT QUAD CAB 4WD

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location



6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376





5,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6339731
  Stock #: BC0033261
  VIN: 1C6RD7HT3CS307858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,046 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 1500 Sport Quad Cab 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, auto start, dvd player, usb, aux, heated seats, memory seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior, leather. (RBT) This listing has rebuilt status and the true Kilometers are unknown. $12,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

