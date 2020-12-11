2012 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Front air dam Leather Seat Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Remote Ignition Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Passenger Power Seat 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

