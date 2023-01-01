$15,510+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2012 RAM 2500
Cab and Chassis 2WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$15,510
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10347441
- Stock #: BC0036254
- VIN: 3C6LD4ATXCG224899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 115,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 RAM 2500 Cab and Chassis 2WD,5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine. 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $15,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
