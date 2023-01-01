Menu
2012 RAM 2500

115,287 KM

Details Description Features

$15,510

+ tax & licensing
$15,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

Cab and Chassis 2WD

2012 RAM 2500

Cab and Chassis 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,510

+ taxes & licensing

115,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10347441
  • Stock #: BC0036254
  • VIN: 3C6LD4ATXCG224899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 2500 Cab and Chassis 2WD,5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine. 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $15,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

