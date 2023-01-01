2012 RAM 2500

$15,510 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 2 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10347441

10347441 Stock #: BC0036254

BC0036254 VIN: 3C6LD4ATXCG224899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 115,287 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Front air dam Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.