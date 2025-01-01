Menu
2012 RAM 3500 ST Crew Cab LWB 4WD With Canopy Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $32,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 RAM 3500

236,056 KM

$32,580

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 3500

ST Crew Cab LWB 4WD With Canopy Diesel

12058654

2012 RAM 3500

ST Crew Cab LWB 4WD With Canopy Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,580

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,056KM
VIN 3C63D3GL1CG122215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,580

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 RAM 3500