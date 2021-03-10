2012 RINKER 310 31 Foot

+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Rinker 310 Express Cruiser Boat, twin MerCruiser raw water gas engines, Bravo three legs, Kholer generator set, sleeps 5, double berths (fore and aft), A/C, couch, 2 TV's, head with toilet and sink, galley with microwave, refrigerator/freezer, cooktop, sink, Cockpit has a portside lounge, table, grill, fridge and sink, aft lounge that converts to a recliner or sun pad, transom shower, red exterior, vinyl. Engines will turn over but will not start. Engines will need repair or replacement post purchase. Does not come with trailer, buyer responsible for boat movers. $78,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $79,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3