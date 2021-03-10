Menu
2012 RINKER 310 31 Foot

0 KM

Details Description

$78,750

+ tax & licensing
$78,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 RINKER 310 31 Foot

2012 RINKER 310 31 Foot

Express Cruiser Boat

2012 RINKER 310 31 Foot

Express Cruiser Boat

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$78,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6780455
  Stock #: BC0032569
  VIN: US-RNK94405F212

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Boat
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Rinker 310 Express Cruiser Boat, twin MerCruiser raw water gas engines, Bravo three legs, Kholer generator set, sleeps 5, double berths (fore and aft), A/C, couch, 2 TV's, head with toilet and sink, galley with microwave, refrigerator/freezer, cooktop, sink, Cockpit has a portside lounge, table, grill, fridge and sink, aft lounge that converts to a recliner or sun pad, transom shower, red exterior, vinyl. Engines will turn over but will not start. Engines will need repair or replacement post purchase. Does not come with trailer, buyer responsible for boat movers. $78,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $79,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

