$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan CE 4A
2012 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan CE 4A
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,389KM
VIN 2T1BU4EEXCC816622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA16622
- Mileage 186,389 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S 35,312 KM $71,980 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan CE 4A 186,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD 35,897 KM $40,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2012 Toyota Corolla