Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Corolla

186,389 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Watch This Vehicle
12538714

2012 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12538714
  2. 12538714
  3. 12538714
  4. 12538714
  5. 12538714
  6. 12538714
  7. 12538714
  8. 12538714
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,389KM
VIN 2T1BU4EEXCC816622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA16622
  • Mileage 186,389 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S 35,312 KM $71,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan CE 4A for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan CE 4A 186,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD 35,897 KM $40,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2012 Toyota Corolla