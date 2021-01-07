Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

133,635 KM

Details Description Features

$9,480

+ tax & licensing
$9,480

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

c One 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine

2012 Toyota Prius

c One 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,480

+ taxes & licensing

133,635KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6543337
  • Stock #: BC0033493
  • VIN: JTDKDTB30C1005607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Prius C One, 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, usb player, AM/FM radio, eco mode, ev mode, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, orange exterior, black interior, cloth. $9,480.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,830.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

