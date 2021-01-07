2012 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Cargo Net SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.