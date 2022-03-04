Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

78,514 KM

Details

$17,964

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,964

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$17,964

+ taxes & licensing

78,514KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8655559
  • Stock #: BL1191A
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX3CW092376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1191A
  • Mileage 78,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 23,194 KM
$22,497 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 44,430 KM
$22,965 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 120,919 KM
$21,199 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory