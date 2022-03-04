$17,964+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,964
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 6sp at Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$17,964
+ taxes & licensing
78,514KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8655559
- Stock #: BL1191A
- VIN: WVGBV7AX3CW092376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BL1191A
- Mileage 78,514 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4