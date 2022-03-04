2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

$17,964 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8655559

8655559 Stock #: BL1191A

BL1191A VIN: WVGBV7AX3CW092376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1191A

Mileage 78,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.