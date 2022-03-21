Menu
2012 Volkswagen Touareg

148,200 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.6L 8sp at Tip 4M

2012 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.6L 8sp at Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8758397
  • Stock #: Q78634A
  • VIN: WVGDF9BP7CD005591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q78634A
  • Mileage 148,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

