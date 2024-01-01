Menu
2013 Audi A4

159,500 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4

2.0T 6sp man qtro Sdn

11922167

2013 Audi A4

2.0T 6sp man qtro Sdn

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,500KM
VIN WAUDFCFL1DN009900

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  Interior Colour Titanium Grey/Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 8UTNA09900
  Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Grille Filler Panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Audi A4