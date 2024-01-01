$12,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4
2.0T 6sp man qtro Sdn
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,500KM
VIN WAUDFCFL1DN009900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titanium Grey/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 8UTNA09900
- Mileage 159,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Grille Filler Panel
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
