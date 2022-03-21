Menu
2013 Audi A5

141,750 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Audi A5

2013 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Plus Tip Qtro Cpe (2)

2013 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Plus Tip Qtro Cpe (2)

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

141,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806100
  • Stock #: A45418A
  • VIN: WAUDFBFR1DA049805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour S line Alcantara Black w/Silver Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A45418A
  • Mileage 141,750 KM

Vehicle Description

A sporty yet practical coupe, this well-kept 2013 Audi A5 Coupe arrives at our lot. Features include Navigation, a rear-view camera, heated leather seats, dual climate control, a sunroof, and many other features are included. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary and receive a 150-Point Inspection, a fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, a 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, a 3-day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title, and a Club OpenRoad Membership!Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Select Package
Advanced Parking System w/Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

