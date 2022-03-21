$15,988+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2013 Audi A5
2.0T Premium Plus Tip Qtro Cpe (2)
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$15,988
- Listing ID: 8806100
- Stock #: A45418A
- VIN: WAUDFBFR1DA049805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour S line Alcantara Black w/Silver Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 141,750 KM
Vehicle Description
A sporty yet practical coupe, this well-kept 2013 Audi A5 Coupe arrives at our lot. Features include Navigation, a rear-view camera, heated leather seats, dual climate control, a sunroof, and many other features are included. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary and receive a 150-Point Inspection, a fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, a 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, a 3-day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title, and a Club OpenRoad Membership!Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
