Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Audi S4

80,900 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi S4

3.0T Prem S tronic qtro

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi S4

3.0T Prem S tronic qtro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,900KM
Used
VIN WAUFGCFLXDA081630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe 27,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro 18,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi S6 2.9T MHEV quattro Ultra Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi S6 2.9T MHEV quattro Ultra Tiptronic 66,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2013 Audi S4