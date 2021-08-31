Menu
2013 Audi S7

40,200 KM

Details Description Features

$44,895

+ tax & licensing
$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Audi S7

2013 Audi S7

4.0T Sportback 7sp S Tronic qtro

2013 Audi S7

4.0T Sportback 7sp S Tronic qtro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

40,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7659193
  Stock #: SQ70633B
  VIN: WAUW2CFC7DN144707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Crystal Effect
  • Interior Colour Lunar Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ70633B
  • Mileage 40,200 KM

Vehicle Description

If the daring design doesn’t take your breath away, the twin turbo V8 sure will. The 2013 Audi S7 is the perfect sedan for those who wants top of the line luxury with fantastic performance! But don’t worry, the S7 doesn’t only have power. With a wide array of features that seamlessly integrate everyday conveniences into the S7, you can be sure every drive is as comfortable as it can be. This S7 is fully equipped with the Bang & Olufsen Sound System, LED Headlights, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Driver Assistance Package, backup camera with front and rear sensors, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, navigation, Bluetooth music and phone call, and SO MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Front license plate frame
Led Headlights
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

