Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2013 BMW 328i

124,050 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 328i

xDrive Sedan Classic Line EOP

2013 BMW 328i

xDrive Sedan Classic Line EOP

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,050KM
Used
VIN WBA3B3C58DF536999

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA36999
  Mileage 124,050 KM

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 BMW 328i