2013 BMW 535xi

98,800 KM

Details Description

$26,295

+ tax & licensing
$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 BMW 535xi

2013 BMW 535xi

2013 BMW 535xi

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

98,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8094982
  • Stock #: ET5127A
  • VIN: WBAFU7C55DDU70650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5127A
  • Mileage 98,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

