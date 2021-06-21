Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X1

88,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X1

2013 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7444346
  2. 7444346
  3. 7444346
  4. 7444346
  5. 7444346
  6. 7444346
  7. 7444346
  8. 7444346
  9. 7444346
  10. 7444346
  11. 7444346
  12. 7444346
  13. 7444346
  14. 7444346
  15. 7444346
  16. 7444346
  17. 7444346
  18. 7444346
  19. 7444346
  20. 7444346
  21. 7444346
  22. 7444346
Contact Seller

$16,689

+ taxes & licensing

88,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7444346
  • Stock #: P4621A
  • VIN: WBAVL1C56DVR82617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cashmere Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4621A
  • Mileage 88,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The X1 has the practicality and power of a full size SUV, but its smaller size makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. The low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for any hauling duty you need it for. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides ample power for a vehicle of this size. This 2013 X1 in the beautiful Platinum Silver Metallic finish will be sure to turn heads where ever you go! Fully equipped with a back-up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and much more, this X1 will make your daily car rides practical and luxurious. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
Lights Package
Nav + Communication Package
Park Distance Control, Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi TT RS 2.5T...
 57,326 KM
$61,689 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 25,000 KM
$65,689 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 24,000 KM
$51,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory