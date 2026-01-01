$CALL+ taxes & licensing
LUXURY FWD | 3.6L ENGINE/POWER SEATS/REAR CAMERA
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND;COCOA/CASHMERE LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # C6-81282
- Mileage 148,291 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Buick LaCrosse Luxury FWD delivers refined comfort, smooth performance, and upscale features in a sleek sedan. Enjoy heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals and puddle lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 8-way power front seats with driver lumbar support for all-day comfort. Rear park assist with a rear vision camera adds confidence in tight spaces, while a tire pressure monitor helps keep every drive safe.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
604-291-2266