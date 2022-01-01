2013 Cadillac ATS

$19,195 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8094949

8094949 Stock #: Q39452A

Q39452A VIN: 1G6AB5RA2D0145850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Q39452A

Mileage 46,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.