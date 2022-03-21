Menu
2013 Cancade Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

$31,550

+ tax & licensing
$31,550

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Cancade Trailer

2013 Cancade Trailer

Gravel Pup Tri-axle Dump

2013 Cancade Trailer

Gravel Pup Tri-axle Dump

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$31,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8718449
  • Stock #: BC0034958
  • VIN: 2BGN05274D1086369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Cancade Trailer Gravel Pup Tri-axle Dump. Certification and decal valid until December 2022. $31,550.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,900.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

